Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

