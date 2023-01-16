Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,585,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,474 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Tesla by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $354,471,000 after purchasing an additional 836,907 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.40. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.