Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 72,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

