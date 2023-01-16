Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 10,545 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

