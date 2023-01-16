The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
