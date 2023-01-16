The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.37.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

