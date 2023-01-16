Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

