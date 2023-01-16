Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 196.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

