Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

