StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
CYTR stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. LadRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.
LadRx Company Profile
