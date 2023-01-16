StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
GLMD stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
