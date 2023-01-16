StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
