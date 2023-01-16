StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

