StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Cyren has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.