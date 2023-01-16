StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
