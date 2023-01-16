StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
