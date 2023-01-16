StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

