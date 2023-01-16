StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
