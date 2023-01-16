StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 7.7 %
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.