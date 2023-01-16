StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 7.7 %

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

