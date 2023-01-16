StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
