StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

