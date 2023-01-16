StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
