Stifel Firstegy Comments on Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$9.22 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.42 and a one year high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.05.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.