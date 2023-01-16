State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,758 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.