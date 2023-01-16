QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of QuidelOrtho worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

