Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.