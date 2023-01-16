New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 233,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

