MTM Investment Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

