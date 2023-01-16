Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 446.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 343.7% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 269.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.