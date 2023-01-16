Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

