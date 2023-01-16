Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.72.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
