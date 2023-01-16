Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 6.2 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.72.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

