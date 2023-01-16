GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
