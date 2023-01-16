Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.