Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

