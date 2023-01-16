Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.71.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.