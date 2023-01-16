Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5,873.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.