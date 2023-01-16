Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of -361.33 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.