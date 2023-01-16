Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.82. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

