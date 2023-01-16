Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.82. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
