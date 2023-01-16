Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fluent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

