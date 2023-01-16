First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

First Capital stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. First Capital has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.