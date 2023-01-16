First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. First Capital has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.20.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
