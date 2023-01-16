Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 137,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

