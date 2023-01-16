Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 32.4 %

NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

