Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.45 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.