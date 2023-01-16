Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

