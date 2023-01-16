Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.12.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 137.48% and a negative return on equity of 276.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.