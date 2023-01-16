Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 2.2 %

ELTK stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

