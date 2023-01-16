Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Up 2.6 %
EDUC stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
