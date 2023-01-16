Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 2.2 %

EBMT opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.