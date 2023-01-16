Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

