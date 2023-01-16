Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

