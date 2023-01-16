Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

