Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
