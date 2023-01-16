Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 15,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

