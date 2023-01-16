Czech National Bank Takes $909,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,512 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.