Czech National Bank Takes $777,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $50.52 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

