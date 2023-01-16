Czech National Bank Invests $847,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.