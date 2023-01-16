Czech National Bank Buys New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

VNO opened at $23.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

